From an enterprising attack to a disciplined defence - Three positives from India's successful 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

When India stepped onto the pitch of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday evening to take on Hong Kong in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, they already booked their place in the final stage of the marquee tournament. Yet, they were welcomed by a 48,000-strong crowd along with a banner that read - "Asia here we come." And the Blue Tigers gave them every reason to cheer with one of the most sublime performances of the Igor Stimac-era that culminated in a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

One has to take a walk down memory lane to find an instance when India last won three consecutive matches. What is more impressive is the manner in which they conquered their opposition. Stimac, who has often been criticised for India's uninspiring performances, has redeemed himself after his side not only scored eight goals in three matches but also played some scintillating attacking football.

One touch, quick passes, effective utilisation of spaces, and brilliant pressing in the opposition half - these were basic ingredients of success. The Croatian was also smart in choosing his starting XI and kudos to him for re-inventing players like Ashique Kuruniyan and Anwar Ali.

Ashique Kuruniyan thriving in attack

Stimac deployed Kuruniyan primarily on the wings and he stands vindicated. The Keralite showed that he is most effective in the advanced areas of the pitch and deploying him in a left-back position makes him a fish out of water. His scathing pace, close ball control, and ability to swing in crosses into the box makes him a perfect fit for a wider role in a front-three. Against Afghanistan, he was at his brilliant best. It was him who earned the freekick just a few yards outside the box which Sunil Chhetri converted. And he was once again in the thick of things to set up Sahal Samad who scored the winner that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Whereas, in the previous match he continued with his rich vein of form and looked at ease even when he was playing more centrally just behind Chhetri. There was little doubt about his potential and after this string of impressive games, he should prove to be an invaluable asset for the national team.

The emergence of different goalscorers

Sunil Chhetri remains the jewel in the crown of the Indian national team. With four goals to his name, he emerged as the top scorer in the third round of qualifiers. But the prolific forward is in the twilight of his career and Stimac has time and again reiterated that the team must learn to win games without him. And India's performance in the last two matches without his presence, albeit for a brief period, must have relieved the tactician. Sahal's winner against the Afghans and the last two goals against Hong Kong were scored after Chhetri was substituted which is a massive positive for Indian football. Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita have struggled to find their feet in international football and their strikes against Hong Kong would immensely boost the morale of the two forwards.

"I’m proud of Manvir," Stimac stated after the Afghanistan game. "I feel responsible to make his name in Indian football. When I took him out in the last game in the first half (against Cambodia), I felt embarrassed that he isn’t playing for the country in the way he should. I need players to fight for the country, sprint for us, challenge the opponents, and make the centre-backs feel your tackles. That is why he is out there. That’s why I’m proud of it. I’m proud of the players who can react after being criticized," he further added.

India's compact backline

Barring Sandesh Jhingan, the three other defenders in Akash Misra, Anwar Ali, and Roshan Singh belong to the next generation of players who have just begun their senior international careers. However, in these three matches, they have proven their mettle, and the veterans in Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, and Subhasish Bose must up their ante to reclaim their places in the starting XI. They were judicious with their tackles, tracked back efficiently to stop the counters, and kept their calm even during nervy moments and setpieces. Ali has been incredible and with Jhingan, he has formed a formidable partnership at the heart of defence which should assure Gurpreet Sandhu in goal. The 21-year-old was also opportunistic to score the opener against Hong Kong and it is nothing short of a fairy tale for him as his footballing career was in complete uncertainty after he was diagnosed with rare heart disease in the recent past.

"When I invited Anwar Ali to the camp, there were some others who thought there were better options than him. I was sure from the first day, he would justify my faithful," praised Stimac.

It is commendable that despite opting to field youngsters, Stimac's men have conceded just one goal after 270 minutes of high-octane football. That too from a setpiece. This speaks volumes about the cohesion and discipline of India's backline which was previously notorious for conceding late goals. Agreed, India were playing teams who aren't ranked higher than them but still, to concede just 1 goal in three games is exemplary.