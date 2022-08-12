'Incredible infrastructure and world-class facilities' - Qatar geared up for a 'World Cup like no other' as 100-day countdown starts

The 2022 World Cup, which kicks off on 20 November, is only a 100 days away. As Qatar marks that important milestone, Hassan Al Thawadi, General Secretary of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), stated that the tournament will usher in huge social change in Qatar and other countries.

All eight venues, seven of them newly built, are ready for the World Cup and infrastructure developed is world class and will assist social change in the country and beyond, he said. He felt the culmination of a 12-year-journey, after Qatar won the hosting rights in 2010, is so near.

"We have come such a long way in a relatively short space of time,” said Al Thawadi. “Hosting the World Cup has accelerated the development of our great country – in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. We have built incredible infrastructure, developed a world-class sports and events industry, and delivered human and social projects to benefit people in Qatar and around the world.”

Getty Images

He explained how, the hosting of the 2022 World Cup, has effected change in many different avenues across Qatar.

"From day one, we have said that hosting the World Cup is about much more than football. It is about inspiring a generation and showing young people across Qatar and the Arab world what is possible. Few of us ever dreamed that Qatar would host a tournament of this magnitude – but look at us now.”

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup, went on to say the 2022 World Cup will be a tournament like no other. Qatar, gearing up to host the best footballing teams in the world, will welcome all fans with open arms, he said.

SC.qa

"When fans arrive in Qatar, they will experience our warm hospitality and our passion for football,” said Al Khater.

“If you love football, this will be the place to be – and thanks to our compact nature, you’ll be able to attend more matches than ever before. Even away from the action on the pitch, there will be so much to do, with tourist attractions and many entertainment options. I encourage everyone to buy their tickets and experience a World Cup like no other in history.”