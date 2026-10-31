Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-FC CINCINNATIAFP
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Including one Arab nation: Messi wins the trust of six countries in the Ballon d'Or

L. Messi
O. Dembele
Argentina
France

Despite missing out on the podium: Messi a strong presence in the voting

The voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or exposed a striking paradox involving Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé. The Argentine finished fifth overall, yet six countries ranked him first. Dembélé, who claimed the award in 2025, failed to pick up a single first-place vote from any nation.

The details came from magazine "France Football" and were picked up by Spanish newspaper "AS". Voters from Brazil, Argentina, Panama, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and China all put Messi top, even though he finished outside the top four.

Dembélé, seventh in the final standings, landed second on the lists of seven countries: Burkina Faso, China, France, Georgia, Haiti, North Macedonia and Nigeria. Not one voter named him first.

Mbappé present in China's vote

China placed Kylian Mbappé fifth, while Paraguay's voter had him third. Across Africa, nine of the 20 participating countries made Mbappé their first choice.

Erling Haaland fared no better than Dembélé for first-place votes, with none to his name. The representatives of Croatia, Northern Ireland and Norway each picked him second.

Michael Olise got his only first-place vote from one man: the journalist representing Curaçao.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google