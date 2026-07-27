A new chapter in Mohamed Salah's career could be about to open. The Egyptian star is closing in on a move to Turkish club Besiktas this summer.

Besiktas have tabled an official offer to sign Salah on a free transfer. The two-year deal would earn him an annual salary estimated at around 15 million euros.

Amr El-Rawy, a marketing consultant in the English Premier League, made some telling remarks on the "Al-Nahar" channel, spelling out why Salah is drawn to this option.

"Mohamed Salah wishes to conclude his journey in a refined and satisfying manner, especially as he no longer needs to provide any further proof to any party," El-Rawy said.

He added: "Salah rejected the idea of moving to any other club in the English Premier League, out of keenness to preserve his great legacy in England and his good relationship with the Liverpool fans."

El-Rawy signed off by saying: "Mohamed Salah has ruled out the Saudi League option because he is determined to remain in Europe, which made Besiktas the ideal destination for him."