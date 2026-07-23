A Turkish vendor has pledged to hand out 500 kilograms of watermelon for free should the Egyptian player Mohamed Salah join the ranks of Besiktas.

Reports linking the Egyptian Pharaoh with a move to the Turkish league keep growing, and they follow his departure from Liverpool this summer.

Specialising in Turkish news, an Al Jazeera channel account posted a video clip on Instagram of the fruit vendor promising to give away half a tonne of watermelon if Salah signs for Besiktas.

Meanwhile, Turkish network NTVSpor report that Salah's move to Besiktas is nearing a resolution. The club have reached an agreement with the player, and his agent's commission now represents the final obstacle to completing the deal.

Led by Serdal Adali, the club's management pressed on with negotiations with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, quietly and strategically, despite his high financial demands.

Abbas had requested a commission of 35%, but he began to lower his demands gradually, edging the contracts closer to the final signing stage.

Besiktas are now close to officially announcing the deal, as soon as they agree the final details with the player's agent.