Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

In video: the Barcelona and Bilbao referee expresses his admiration for Raphinha's moustache!

Raphinha
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Brazil
Spain

A funny moment at the Camp Nou

Barcelona's clash with Athletic Bilbao at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday evening served up a light-hearted moment before kick-off, when referee Ortiz Arias complimented the moustache of Brazilian forward Raphinha during the coin toss.

Footage from the referee's own camera caught Arias telling Raphinha: "I like your moustache".

Read also

Mourinho on his return to the Bernabéu: I have changed after all these years

Official Egyptian celebration of the historic partnership with Barcelona

The Brazilian went on to break the deadlock, dribbling past the visiting goalkeeper to fire Barcelona ahead in the 37th minute. Fermín López then doubled the lead in the 82nd minute to wrap up a 2-0 win for the Catalans.

Barcelona have made it two wins from two in La Liga, opening their title defence with a thumping 5-0 victory over Elche in the second round. They skipped the opening round after a host of their stars featured in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Those Barça players proved central to a Spain side crowned world champions, edging Argentina 1-0 in the final.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google