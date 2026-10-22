Trabzonspor eased to a deserved 2-0 win over Scottish side Hearts on Wednesday evening in the second round of the UEFA Conference League.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah struck first from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, and Brazilian Franculino doubled the lead on 58 minutes.

The opener came after Trabzonspor won a penalty for a foul inside the box. Salah stepped up and drilled it confidently into the right of the Hearts goalkeeper to put his side ahead before the break.

After the restart, the Turkish side kept the pressure on and extended their lead in the 58th minute. A slick attacking move saw Salah slide a decisive pass to Franculino inside the area, and the striker made no mistake, rifling it home to underline the hosts' dominance.

Salah departed in the 71st minute after a fine display that laid the foundations for the win, with coach bringing on Ozan Tufan in place of the Pharaoh.

The victory lifted Trabzonspor to 6 points from two straight wins, leaving them third in the table with 6 goals scored and 2 conceded for a goal difference of +4, behind leaders Lugano on goal difference alone.

Hearts, by contrast, stayed stuck on a single point from a draw and a defeat. They sit twenty-third, having scored one and conceded 3 for a goal difference of -2.

A painful late blow hit Trabzonspor in stoppage time, with the referee showing a red card to defender Sidney Lopez Cabral in the 90+5th minute. The dismissal officially rules him out of the eagerly awaited next-round clash with Germany's Freiburg.

Elsewhere, Czech side Jablonec and visitors Brighton played out a goalless draw in the second round of the UEFA Conference League.

Neither side could find the net across the 90 minutes, and both walked away with a point. Brighton edged the play without ever turning that superiority into a result.

The draw nudged Brighton up to 4 points in fifth place, keeping them among the sides chasing direct qualification.

Greece's Panathinaikos tore apart hosts Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan, running out 5-1 winners in the UEFA Conference League.

Vicente Taborda got the goal festival going early in the 6th minute. Cyriel Dessers then struck twice, converting a penalty on 24 minutes and adding another in the 47th, before Kings Kangwa made it four in the 57th and Edon Zhegrova wrapped up the rout in the 75th.

Ismail Bekpolat grabbed the hosts' consolation in the 79th minute.



