In video: Rodgers mocks Palmer winning the man of the match award

Chelsea beat Leeds United 6-3 at Stamford Bridge in the English Football League Cup on Wednesday, and the final whistle brought a sarcastic exchange between Cole Palmer and his team-mate Morgan Rogers.

Palmer took the man of the match award after scoring Chelsea's first two goals. That prompted Rogers, who laid on four assists, to tease him in front of the cameras: "Mate, I made four goals! I can't believe it, this is crazy.. He only scored a penalty!"

Read also

Mourinho: I don't owe Real Madrid anything.. They didn't reach the semi-finals before me

L'Équipe's picks: Messi leads the all-time Champions League XI and Cristiano is left out

Palmer hit back: "I'm the one who started the comeback."

That did nothing to stop Rogers, who kept mocking his team-mate's award: "This is crazy.. Don't mention my name then, I'm just a spectator here!"

Leeds opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Tarik Mehmedovic. Brenden Aaronson doubled the visitors' lead in the 48th minute, leaving Chelsea, who started with a lineup dominated by substitutes, facing a difficult task at the start of the second half.

Chelsea's response came quickly. Xabi Alonso's half-time changes bore fruit as he brought on Morgan Rogers, Reece James, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto.

Palmer pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, then struck again just two minutes later to level things at 2-2. The comeback was complete by the 60th minute, when Pedro Neto scored Chelsea's third, and Danny Welbeck added the fourth in the 65th.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal for the visitors made it 4-3, but their hope did not last long. Valentin Barco restored the two-goal cushion in the 80th minute with Chelsea's fifth, and Danny Welbeck rounded off the six in the 90+4 minute for his second of the match.

Chelsea had reached the third round of the League Cup after their 2-0 win over Luton Town. Leeds qualified for the same round with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums.



