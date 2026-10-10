A refereeing expert has settled the controversy over Al-Hilal's disallowed goal in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ittihad on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

English striker Ollie Watkins turned a cross into the back of the net to put Al-Hilal ahead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Saudi referee Khalid Al-Turais awarded the goal, then checked the video technology and overturned his decision on the grounds that Watkins had used his hand.

Refereeing expert Saad Al-Kathiri backed that call, confirming the ball touched the English striker's hand before crossing the line.

"Disallowing the goal by Al-Hilal's striker in the 45+3 minute was a correct decision by the referee after consulting the video technology," Al-Kathiri told the Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah". "Al-Hilal's striker played the ball with his hand."

The timing mattered. Watkins struck with Al-Hilal already leading 2-1, so the goal would have sent them into the break three goals clear and left Al-Ittihad facing an uphill second half.