Raphinha wrote himself into the Barcelona history books with a stunning display against Aston Villa on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian struck twice as Barça saw off the English side 3-0 in the fourth round of the league phase.

His first arrived in the 52nd minute, a strike from the edge of the box. Twelve minutes later he doubled the lead, following up a Joao Cancelo cross to make it 2-0.

That brace took his season tally to 19 goals and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

According to statistics from "Mister Chip", Raphinha now sits top of the list of highest-scoring Brazilians in a Barcelona shirt in the Champions League, with 23 goals.

He's moved clear of compatriots Rivaldo on 22 and Neymar da Silva on 21.

The winger also cracked the all-time top 10 of highest-scoring Brazilians in the competition, drawing level with former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Neymar leads that list with 43 goals for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

There was more. Raphinha matched Robert Lewandowski as Barça's third-highest scorer in the Champions League, and he's now just two goals shy of second-placed Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi tops the list with 120.