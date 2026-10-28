Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji reckons Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bounou are the finest in the history of the Atlas Lions "by a wide margin over the rest of the legends".

Plenty of greats have pulled on the Morocco shirt, yet Hadji rates Hakimi, followed by Bounou, as streets ahead of the rest by his own personal reckoning.

Hadji said, in a video interview with Kooora to be published later, "Yes, Hakimi is the best player in the history of Moroccan football by a wide margin over any other player, he is very far ahead of the others".

He then added, "Hakimi is a role model for Moroccan youth on the pitch, and I see him at the top of the list, with Yassine Bounou in second place, then the rest come at a wide distance behind them".

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Asked where he placed himself among Morocco's all-time greats, Hadji laughed and replied, "No, I am far from that".

Hakimi has racked up 103 international appearances for Morocco across all competitions. That makes him the second most-capped player in the history of the Atlas Lions, behind only Noureddine Naybet on 115. Bounou sits third on the list with 99.

His exploits stretch well beyond the national side. Hakimi was crowned the best player in Africa for 2025, and he is pushing hard for the same award in 2026.

The full-back boasts a glittering haul of European silverware with his clubs, chief among them three UEFA Champions League triumphs.

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