Mohammed Noor, the former Al-Ittihad star, has called on rivals Al-Hilal to hand Brazilian Malcom Oliveira to the Tigers, as long as the Blue side has no need for the player's services.

Malcom is close to leaving Al-Hilal before the current summer transfer window closes, according to press reports, though his destination remains unclear so far.

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme on the MBC channel yesterday, Friday, Noor said: "If Al-Hilal does not want Malcom to stay, then let the player move to Al-Ittihad. Both clubs belong to the fund."

The Brazilian scored in Al-Hilal's 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly yesterday, Friday, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

After the match, he bristled at journalists' questions about his future. "I now represent Al-Hilal, and this is the place to ask about the match," he said, in a clear reference to his refusal to enter new discussions about his future or to respond to the reports circulating about him.

Noor also reckons Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal's coach, would suit Al-Ittihad perfectly in terms of style of play.

He added: "From what I heard, Al-Ittihad was going to sign Inzaghi if he left Al-Hilal this summer."

Inzaghi's future with the Leader has been the subject of media speculation, but the club's management renewed its confidence in the Italian coach, so he will begin the season with the team.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have signed the German Jens Wiessing, who is set to begin his journey with the team in the Roshn Saudi Pro League tonight, Saturday, against Al-Khaleej.