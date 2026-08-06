In video: Messi returns in style after the World Cup: a brace and a historic record in Inter Miami's win

Lionel Messi wasted no time rediscovering his spark after the 2026 World Cup final defeat, dragging Inter Miami to a 4-2 win over Mexican side Atletico San Luis in the early hours of Thursday in the Leagues Cup.

Two goals and an assist. That was Messi's return on his first start since Argentina's loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, proof that he is ready to hit top form once more in his club's colours.

The Argentina captain did more than just steer his side to victory. He etched his name into the record books, becoming the all-time top scorer in the Leagues Cup with 14 goals in 12 matches, moving past Los Angeles FC's Gabonese striker Denis Bouanga on 13, according to France's RMC .

The visitors came flying out of the blocks. David Rodriguez headed them in front in the fourth minute, only for Brazilian Casemiro, a recent Inter Miami signing, to spark the equaliser by feeding Noah Allen, whose cross Messi finished with a direct strike into the net in the 11th minute.

Miami kept up the pressure. Venezuelan Telasco Segovia bagged the second in the 26th minute before Messi struck again for his second of the night in the 44th, rounding off a move he had started himself.

Just before the break, Messi delivered his third contribution of the match, whipping in a corner that Brazilian defender Mikael dos Santos turned home for the fourth in stoppage time.

Atletico San Luis pulled one back through Spaniard Rafael Llorente in the 51st minute, but it was never going to be enough. Inter Miami saw out a 4-2 win.

Messi had returned to the pitch at the end of last week, coming on as a substitute in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew in the American league. He had resumed training 10 days on from the World Cup final defeat to Spain.