Morocco edged Gabon by a single goal on Friday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, kicking off their Group One campaign in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Noussair Mazraoui broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. He drove forward with the ball and lashed a low effort from outside the box, and the visiting goalkeeper couldn't hold it, the ball glancing off his hand before rolling into the net.

A total of 48 teams contest the qualifiers, split into 12 groups. The top two from nine of those groups reach the finals, while just one team goes through from each of the groups containing the three host nations, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Group One pits Morocco against Gabon, Niger and Lesotho.

The Atlas Lions head to Lesotho on 29 September in the second round. Gabon, meanwhile, host Niger.

Last summer, Morocco bowed out of the 2026 World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-0 by France.



