In video: Lewandowski scores his first brace in the American league

Robert Lewandowski scored his first brace at Chicago Fire's stadium, guiding the team to a win over Charlotte on his first appearance in front of his club's fans.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", 32,183 spectators packed Soldier Field to watch the Poland forward's home debut. The former Barcelona striker responded with a superb brace that hauled Fire back from a deficit.





Spain's Pep Biel put Charlotte ahead in the 18th minute. Just 93 seconds later, Lewandowski equalised with a perfect low right-footed strike into the near post that the goalkeeper could not keep out.

The Pole completed his brace in the second half. Latching onto a decisive pass from Finland's Robin Lod, he beat the goalkeeper with a superb finish from inside the penalty area.





Griezmann provides an assist but Orlando lose

Orlando City, with France's Antoine Griezmann in their ranks, lost 3-2 to hosts New York Red Bulls. The former Atletico Madrid striker could not score himself, though he set up his team's second goal. It was not enough to come away with anything.

Philadelphia served up plenty of drama. Union overturned their deficit with two goals in the last 20 minutes against Atlanta United, who played with ten men for more than an hour.

Milan Iloski got the comeback rolling in the 73rd minute. Neil Pierre and Ezekiel Aladoh then struck in the 96th and 97th minutes to turn the result around.

Montreal came from behind to draw 2-2 with New England Revolution at home. Spain's Carles Gil and Dor Turgeman put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colombian defender Bryan Vera and Prince Owusu levelled for the Canadian side.

The clash between the Western Conference leaders finished 1-1. Heung-min Son put Los Angeles FC ahead, before Germany's Thomas Muller rescued a point for Vancouver Whitecaps from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.