Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In video: Jota chants provoke Rúben Neves in the Saudi League!

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
R. Neves
D. Jota
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

A strange incident in Roshan

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves was provoked over his late friend Diogo Jota during Portugal international's clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0 in Saturday's seventh-round fixture at the hosts' stadium in Buraidah.

Aziz Al-Dahmashi posted a video clip on his personal "X" account showing an altercation between Neves and a group of Al-Taawoun supporters during the match.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

The trouble flared when some fans chanted Jota's name. It angered the Portuguese midfielder, who pointed them towards the sky and said: "God sees you".

Neves had shared a close relationship with the late Liverpool star before Jota met his death in a tragic car accident in the Spanish region of Cernadilla in July of last year.

More than once, the Al-Hilal man has spoken of his profound grief at the passing of his former team-mate. The pair were bound by a close personal friendship at Porto, Wolverhampton and with the Portugal national team.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google