Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves was provoked over his late friend Diogo Jota during Portugal international's clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0 in Saturday's seventh-round fixture at the hosts' stadium in Buraidah.

Aziz Al-Dahmashi posted a video clip on his personal "X" account showing an altercation between Neves and a group of Al-Taawoun supporters during the match.

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The trouble flared when some fans chanted Jota's name. It angered the Portuguese midfielder, who pointed them towards the sky and said: "God sees you".

Neves had shared a close relationship with the late Liverpool star before Jota met his death in a tragic car accident in the Spanish region of Cernadilla in July of last year.

More than once, the Al-Hilal man has spoken of his profound grief at the passing of his former team-mate. The pair were bound by a close personal friendship at Porto, Wolverhampton and with the Portugal national team.