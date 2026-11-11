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Hussein Labib, the president of Zamalek, has revealed several intriguing behind-the-scenes details relating to the White Club, particularly concerning the football company, as well as the derby match against their traditional rivals Al Ahly.

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Hussein Labib broke a long silence with a rare interview, sitting down with media figure Ibrahim Abdel-Gawad on the "On Sport" channel to answer the many questions weighing on Zamalek fans in recent months.

Behind the scenes of the football company at Zamalek club

Labib began by explaining why he rejected the launch of the football company at the end of last season, only to approve it at the start of the current campaign.

The Zamalek president said: "At the end of last season, the idea of the football company was presented to us, at the time of the former sporting director John Edward, and it was not the right time."

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"At that time we had a single offer for the football company, and I wanted to reach the best offers, through an assessment of some football activities, and there was no reason to rush," he added.

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He went on: "What was raised about the offer coming from John Edward's side, and that his aim was to take control of Zamalek club, is not true, and the sporting director delivered a performance whose result was being crowned champions of the Egyptian League."

"I am lucky that my name is associated with being crowned Egyptian League champions last season, because it was miraculous, as the most optimistic only wished for the team to take part in the African competitions," he continued.

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On the question of a sale, Labib was firm: "There is no sale of Zamalek club, as no one can evaluate the club, but the whole idea is about transferring some assets related to the football activity, represented in the first team, the youth sector, the academies, sponsorship and revenues."

"These assets will be transferred from Zamalek club to the football company, which will then work on marketing those assets, and this is essential because of the financial deficit, and the ultimate goal is to achieve titles," he added.

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He stressed that nothing had yet been settled: "Until now there is no commitment towards anyone in the world regarding the football company, and there is no specific percentage that has been agreed upon with any investor."

On the ownership structure, he explained: "What we prefer without dispute is for Zamalek club to hold the largest percentage in the football company, such that no investor individually owns a percentage larger than the one Zamalek owns."

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"The more the number of investors increases, the better it is for Zamalek, and the ultimate goal is to establish the football company in a proper manner, whether that happens during my tenure or even after my departure," he elaborated.

The objection to the referee of the top-of-the-table match

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The Zamalek president also addressed why he objected to the referee for the top-of-the-table clash against traditional rivals Al-Ahly, having defended Egyptian referees before the current league season kicked off.

Labib said: "The first statement aimed to praise the competent Egyptian referees, in order to nurture and develop these referees, and this is our national role."

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"We felt wronged in some matches, because of different decisions being taken in each match from the other, so we demanded that the refereeing be by the same measure, without applying double standards," he added.

Asked whether the club might request foreign referees, he replied: "Every incident has its own discussion, we do not know whether we will request foreign referees in the future, but as long as it is our right we may make use of it should there be a need for that."