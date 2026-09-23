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In video: Ayman Hussein: The Saudi conditions and injuries were behind the draw with Oman

Iraq vs Oman
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A. Hussein
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The Iraqi striker made his side's only goal.

Iraq striker Ayman Hussein pointed to the conditions in Saudi Arabia as the reason behind his side's draw with Oman in their opening match of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Iraq drew 1-1 with Oman today, Wednesday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage.

Speaking to Qatar's "Al-Kass" channels after the final whistle, Hussein said: "The conditions were difficult, the humidity was high, and the players are not used to such conditions."

He added: "We suffered some injuries, and we made forced changes between the two halves and at the start of the second half, but this is not an excuse."

"We put in a fairly good performance, and we should have scored more than one goal, but luck was not on our side, and this is football," he continued.

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Iraq crest
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Hussein concluded: "Oman are a good and respectable team, and they managed to take advantage of the chances and score the equalising goal. The match ended with that result, which is a good point at the start, and we will seek to make up for it by beating Kuwait."

Iraq and Oman sit in Group A of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, alongside Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who meet shortly.

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