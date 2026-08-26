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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

In video: Al-Sahlawi: Al-Ahli have no bite, and Auckland's defence embarrasses the elite side

Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Al Ahli vs Auckland FC
Auckland FC
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand

A poor first half

Former Saudi football star Mohammed Al-Sahlawi tore into Al-Ahli's performance against Auckland FC, despite the Jeddah side's clear dominance on the pitch.

Analysing the first half of Al-Ahli's opening-round clash with Auckland at the 2026 Club World Cup, Al-Sahlawi argued that all their possession had counted for nothing. It had failed to trouble the Oceania champions' goal.

"Al-Ahli are controlling the course of the match with a high possession percentage, but this dominance has not turned into scoring chances or effective pressure. On the other hand, Auckland's defence is very well organised," Al-Sahlawi told MBC Action.

He put his finger on the problem: "Al-Ahli's real problem lies in the extreme slowness in circulating the ball and the absence of individual solutions in the final third, which made things easy for Auckland's defence, who massed in their rear areas and closed the spaces in front of the movements of Firas Al-Buraikan, leaving Al-Akhdar's attempts confined to ineffective cross passes."

"Al-Ahli need to raise the tempo of play and rely on penetration through the middle and shooting from outside the box to break this defensive organisation," he added, warning that more of the same could hand the New Zealanders growing confidence as the clock ticked and make the Asian champions' hunt for an opener that much harder.

Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

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Backed by a huge crowd at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ahli want a strong start to their global campaign. Auckland, the Oceania champions, are banking on that defensive organisation and hoping to spring a surprise on the hosts.

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