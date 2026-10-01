Egypt's Al Ahly claimed bronze at the Handball Club World Cup, seeing off rivals Zamalek 30-25 in the third-place play-off at the New Administrative Capital Arena on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils controlled most of the contest, going into the break 19-13 ahead.

Zamalek never found a way back in the second half. Al Ahly saw it out comfortably, and Saif Hany "Fox" collected the man of the match award.

Al Ahly's campaign had opened with a 23-31 defeat to Hungary's Veszprem, before a thumping 35-17 win over Kuwait's Burgan.

A precious 30-27 victory over Fuchse Berlin then wrapped up the group stage.

Zamalek, for their part, began with a 40-17 win over the United States' Los Angeles, then brushed aside Morocco's Derb Sultan 42-17.

Defeat to Barcelona followed in the third round, 29-39, before Zamalek edged Brazil's Pinheiros 28-27.















