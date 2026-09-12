Milan came from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw away at Lazio on Saturday, in the fourth round of the Italian league at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Matteo Cancellieri put the hosts ahead early, striking in the tenth minute. Tijjani Noslin then doubled the lead in the 39th, and Lazio went in at the break two goals to the good.

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Milan roared back after the interval. Substitute Diego Moreira struck twice in quick succession, in the 65th and 67th minutes, to snatch the Rossoneri a precious point.

The visitors dominated throughout. Milan finished with 66% possession against Lazio's 34%, and mustered 16 attempts, 7 of them on target, compared with just 8 shots for the Eagles, 6 of which hit the mark.

Milan's players touched the ball 30 times in Lazio's box, against just 11 for the hosts in the visitors' area.

Both sides had gone into the game unbeaten in the league this season. Lazio had won all 3 of their opening fixtures, while Milan had picked up 7 points from two wins and a draw.

The result lifts Lazio to 10 points, top of Serie A for now, while the Rossoneri move up to 8 points in fourth.