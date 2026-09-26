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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In the video: Yamal punishes England for a glaring error from the City player

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
M. Guehi
Barcelona
Manchester City
England
Spain

Yamal snatched the ball from England's defender

Spain struck early against England at Wembley on Saturday evening, opening their Group Three campaign in League A of the UEFA Nations League with the lead in the capital.

Lamine Yamal put La Roja ahead in the second minute. The Barcelona star pounced on a loose ball after Manchester City defender Marc Guehi's error, raced towards the box and finished past goalkeeper James Trafford.

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Spain arrive as World Cup holders, having beaten Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 final. They are also European champions, edging England 2-1 in 2024, and they stretch a run of 38 matches unbeaten.

England, meanwhile, finished third at the 2026 World Cup after a thrilling 6-4 win over neighbours France.

Croatia and the Czech Republic complete Group Three of League A, meeting at the same time.




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