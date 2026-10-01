The post-Cristiano Ronaldo era began with a bang. Portugal shrugged off the crisis that had rocked their camp to beat hosts Denmark 4-2 on Thursday night at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

The pressure could hardly have been greater. Ronaldo had walked out of the camp on Wednesday after his well-documented row with manager Jorge Jesus over being left out against Norway, leaving his team-mates to prove that life goes on without "the Don".

This comprehensive win tightened Portugal's grip on top spot. A perfect record of 9 points from 3 victories moves them strongly closer to qualifying for the next round of the Nations League.

Denmark sit second on goal difference despite a tally of -1 (6 scored and 7 conceded), ahead of third-placed Norway, with Wales bottom.

Portugal set a quick tempo from the off, pressing early for the goal that would upset the calculations, and João Cancelo delivered it to hand the visitors the lead. The Danish response did not take long. Mikkel Damsgaard equalised after a superb piece of play from the impressive Mohamed Daramy.

The hosts barely had time to enjoy it. Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo's direct replacement in the starting line-up, restored Portugal's lead to end a thrilling first half with the visitors deservedly in front, dominating possession and threat despite timid Danish efforts through Liao and Cancelo.

Early in the second half, Portugal almost put the game to bed when Bruno Fernandes was denied by a brilliant save from the Denmark goalkeeper. The punishment came swiftly at the other end.

Rasmus Højlund levelled from an organised counter-attack, finishing a well-crafted assist from Damsgaard and celebrating with Ronaldo's famous "Siiiu", a provocative message to the Portuguese that lit up the Parken stands.









The equaliser swung the game. Denmark pressed with all their might for the lead and wasted a clear chance through substitute Gustav Isaksen, while Portugal leaned on the quick counter, led by Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leão.

Just as Denmark looked closest to scoring, Vitinha settled matters. He had wasted a well-placed cross on a rapid Portuguese break, then returned to grab the third goal that completely changed the shape of the match.





With the lead regained, Portugal tried to secure the result. The staff sent on Trincão to crank up the attacking pressure and make life harder for the visitors.

Ramos almost made it four with a powerful strike that cannoned off the defence, with Denmark suffering badly in the final quarter of an hour against the Portuguese tide. The match ended as a precious win that proves Portugal can win even without their legend.









The closing minutes turned into a true epic. Denmark laid siege to the Portuguese areas, chasing the equaliser with a huge attacking surge in search of at least a point.

Under that pressure, Portugal reached for their most lethal weapon. Lightning counter-attacks through the midfield duo of Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes rattled the Denmark defence.

Tension ran high. Mohamed Daramy picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on Bruno Fernandes while trying to reach one of the passes, then Portugal escaped disaster of their own. A violent challenge from Rúben Neves prompted a VAR review, but the referee settled for a yellow card without being called to the pitchside monitor, sparing Portugal a red that would have tipped the balance.

Looking to absorb the Danish surge and freshen the attack, the Portuguese staff made a double change, bringing on João Neves and João Félix for Pedro Neto and Gonçalo Ramos.

It worked like magic. In the 87th minute, from a textbook counter-attack, substitute João Félix stamped his mark on Portugal's fourth goal to kill the game and make it 4-2.









Félix's goal was the coup de grâce that ended Denmark's uprising. For all the noise around Ronaldo's departure and the crisis with Jesus, Portugal showed enough depth and quality to turn adversity into a great victory in the heart of the Parken Stadium, launching the post-"Don" era with a comprehensive and thrilling win.



