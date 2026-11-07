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In the video: Mohammed Al-Sahlawi: Ramos alone was capable of stopping me!

M. Al-Sahlawi
S. Ramos
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia
Real Madrid
Spain
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
Saudi Arabia
Spain

Do you agree with the Saudi Arabia legend?

Saudi football legend Mohammed Al-Sahlawi reckons only one man could stop him during his playing days: Spain's Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid captain.

The "Nadeena" programme on "MBC 1" shared a clip in which Al-Sahlawi was asked which players had managed to shut him down. The challenge was simple: speak up the moment he heard a name that fitted the bill.

Plenty of current stars came up. Abdulelah Al-Amri, Brazil's Roger Ibanez, France's Mohamed Simakan, Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi all got a mention.

Names from the past followed too. Omar Hawsawi, Reda Tukar, Hamad Al-Montashari and Saleh Al-Nuaimah were all put to him, yet none drew a response.

Then came the Real Madrid legend. "I'd go with Ramos," Al-Sahlawi said.

Al-Sahlawi spent around 18 years in the game. He started out at Al-Qadsiah before taking in spells at Al-Fateh, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun, Muaither, Al-Hazm and Al-Safa.

For nearly eight years he was one of the Saudi national team's brightest talents. His international journey began with a first call-up in 2010 and ended after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

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