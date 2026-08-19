Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim scored Barcelona's opening goal against Al Ahly this Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the match held for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

His goal against his former club arrived in the 30th minute. Alejandro Balde collected the ball from Raphinha and drove in a low cross from the left, leaving Abdelkarim with a simple finish.

The 18-year-old refused to celebrate. He placed his hands beneath his head in a gesture of apology to the fans of the Red Castle.

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The match carries special significance for Abdelkarim, who faces his former club following his permanent move to Barcelona. He had joined them on loan in the second half of last season.

In June 2026, the Catalan club activated the purchase clause in the young player's loan contract, tying him down to a fresh deal with Barca until the summer of 2029.

The Egyptian forward turned heads throughout pre-season, scoring in the 5-2 win over Switzerland's Basel and netting twice in the 2-2 draw with England's Birmingham City.

Abdelkarim also featured for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs bowed out in the round of 16, losing 3-2 to Argentina.

Barcelona face Al Ahly in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, their final warm-up before the new season kicks off.

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