Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has confirmed he will not be a supporter of Al-Hilal, following his move to work for the channel owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, the owner of "the Boss".

Al-Farraj has switched to the "Rotana" channels, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, for the new season. He will present the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed" on the "Rotana Khalijia" channel on a daily basis.

At the start of the programme's opening episode, Al-Farraj said: "Some people say that Waleed Al-Farraj has moved to work for the Rotana channels, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, the main investor in Al-Hilal club, and that the programme will therefore run on WhatsApp messages."

He hit back: "Forget it. After all these years in which we have built this name, I will not come in the final stages of my media career to waste my history by presenting a programme that adopts a single point of view."

Then came a promise of balance. "All points of view will be present, but there should be no sensitivity towards the programme's point of view, because it will have an opinion. Media is not neutrality, but we must have an opinion and a point of view, just as it is the right of the guests to express their point of view independently."

Addressing the critics, he went on: "Some people say that I should not have been on that platform, because it has a clear leaning, but I will list the reasons for my choice to be on that channel."

"Rotana is a great platform across the entire Arab world, and there is a direction within the group for a very significant developmental leap to take place, and I have loved and am honoured to be part of it," he continued.

One meeting sealed it. "The most important aspect is that, at the start of the negotiations, I met with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, and discussed with him how we would work together, especially as I am a hot-tempered man and he is the same."

The Prince, he explained, drew a firm line. "Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal told me that he is a businessman and not a supporter, that he can separate reason from emotion, and that his connection to Al-Hilal has nothing to do with what is presented in the media, especially on the Rotana channels."

He concluded: "On this basis, I am honoured to be on this channel under the leadership of this man, and I thank Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal for his support, and for giving the programme all possible powers."