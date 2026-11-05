Mohsen Saleh, the former head of Al-Ahly's planning committee, has called for Mohamed Salah, the star of Turkey's Trabzonspor, to lead the Egypt national team in the next three matches.

FIFA suspended Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan and his twin Ibrahim Hassan, the team manager, for three matches each following the events that accompanied the match between Egypt and Argentina at the World Cup.

Both brothers will miss Egypt's two matches against Malawi in the third and fourth rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scheduled for 13 and 17 November, plus the match against Angola in March 2027.

Saleh posted on his official account on the "X" platform: "Who will lead the national team after the technical staff were suspended for three matches?".

He continued: "The International Federation bars a suspended person from being present in the dressing rooms or the players' tunnel before or during the match.

Or from being on the substitutes' bench or in the technical area, or from direct contact with the players, or going down to them or speaking to them directly on the pitch".

The former Egypt coach added: "Salah as a temporary head coach for the Egypt national team, given the limited time he is the most suitable to lead the team in the next three matches. Salah has the personal

and technical qualities to carry out the task".

He concluded: "There are examples of stars who combined playing with leadership. Dalglish (Liverpool), Gullit and Vialli (Chelsea), Giggs (Manchester United) and George Weah (Liberia)".