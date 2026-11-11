In the presence of Zohran Mamdani: Laporta flies to America to take part in honouring the "best player in history"

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A press report has revealed that Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, will travel to America next Friday on a very special mission.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta will fly to New York on Friday to take part the following day in the third edition of the "Johan Cruyff Memorial", according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The Sitges Veterans Foundation and the Catalan American Institute organise the event to honour the legacy and character of the Barcelona legend.

Riverside Park hosts the memorial match on Saturday at midday, bringing together members of the unforgettable "Dream Team" that Johan Cruyff built at Barcelona. Guillermo Amor, Julio Salinas, Eusebio Sacristán and Jon Andoni Goikoetxea all feature, alongside Santi Ezquerro, another former player of the club from a later period.

Members of the Sitges Veterans Foundation and other guests will join them.

An official reception follows on Saturday afternoon at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square. Guests include Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, and Francisco Moya, member of the New York City Council.

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"Cruyff the best in history"

Last March, Laporta paid tribute to the Dutchman on the programme "Onze" on "Esports3", marking the tenth anniversary of the Barça legend's passing.

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Full of nostalgia and admiration, his speech laid out the lasting impact Cruyff left on his life and on the club's identity.

Laporta said: "Whenever I face a dilemma, I think about what Johan would have done".

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He added: "It is good to do that because he was brave and determined about what had to be done. It is always good to know his decision. Courage helps in making decisions. He had a profound impact on us".

His memory of that first encounter between his generation and Cruyff still stirred emotion: "Those of us in my generation were ten years old when Johan arrived. He came with his wife, with Beatles-style hair, wearing shirts and wide trousers. They were elegant and modern. He yearned for freedom, he was modern, and he left a mark on me, at ten years old".

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Cruyff's immediate impact at Barcelona stuck with the president too. "When he arrived, Barcelona won 5-0 at the Bernabéu, won the league, and when he stepped onto the pitch, everyone enjoyed their time. He was unbeatable and entertaining. And as a coach too. He always made the boldest decisions".

Turning to the present, Laporta explained how he passed this legacy on to Barcelona's current coach, Hansi Flick: "I gave him a message in both German and Catalan at the first meeting we had together, because it served as a definition of Barcelona and of how we Barcelona fans like to see the team play".

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He continued: "In the message, I told him that the style of play is the style of Johan Cruyff".

Explaining the idea, he added: "Barcelona has always believed in local talent, first and foremost, then looking abroad for what we lack. That is how it has been historically, and it has proven successful".

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The enthusiasm grew when Laporta spoke about Cruyff the player: "As a player, Cruyff was the embodiment of elegance. He was a revolutionary. My generation tried to run like him, and to play the ball like him; that technique in which he used the outside of his foot set a new standard".

He went on: "He was the most beautiful footballer I have ever seen. He was a brilliant artist, with an exceptional style, almost sculpted. He would take the ball, then turn, and set off with it; we tried to imitate everything he did".

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Lifting Cruyff above any historical comparison, Laporta said: "We praise Johan the coach because he was a revolutionary, but Johan the player, for those of us who watched him, was in my opinion the best player in history".

He stressed: "With all due respect to figures like Pelé, Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, Johan had all the attributes. He also possessed leadership qualities".

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His closing words summed it up: "I love a phrase he used to repeat: skill does not mean doing a thousand touches, but doing a single touch, but with perfection. He simplified things that seem complicated. He was very intelligent. Johan always won".

Does he mean a dig at Messi?

Spanish newspaper "Marca" noted at the time that a large section of the fans read Laporta's claim that Cruyff is the best in history as an indirect dig at Messi.

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The re-elected Barcelona president emphasised the club's history, its symbols and its long-term vision, yet the tone of his remarks reignited the debate among fans who remain highly sensitive about the legacy of the Argentine star, according to the newspaper.

It explained that "Laporta's focus on other historical symbols and his comparisons between generations were interpreted by some as an attempt to reshape the club's identity away from its most prominent modern icons".

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The timing mattered. It came after the crisis seen in the recent Barcelona elections, where former coach Xavi Hernández publicly criticised Laporta, accusing him of mishandling the file of Messi's return in 2023.