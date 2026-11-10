Al-Merrikh will take the dispute over last season's Sudanese league title to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), echoing the famous Morocco and Senegal case at the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to be resolved at the end of this November.

Al-Merrikh had lost 1-0 to Al-Hilal in the top match of the Sudanese league last July, but the club lodged an official protest, arguing that several naturalised players in the Blue Wave ranks had been fielded illegally.

The appeals committee reviewed the case and ruled Al-Hilal the loser of the top match, handing the title to Al-Merrikh.

Then came the twist. Al-Hilal announced earlier on Tuesday that the Sudanese federation's appeals committee had accepted the club's request for review, scrapping the earlier decision that awarded the top match points to Al-Merrikh and crowning the blue side champions.

Al-Merrikh hit back with a statement on Facebook, rejecting the latest ruling and vowing to take the case to CAS.

The text of Al-Merrikh's statement was as follows:

"Al-Merrikh Sports Club announces its categorical rejection of the decision of the newly formed appeals committee, which ruled to accept the examination request submitted by the other club, and to overturn the previous decision that ruled on Al-Merrikh's entitlement to the Premier League title. It thereby affirms its adherence to all its rights and gains, and its rejection of any measures that detract from them.

The decision raises the board's astonishment, especially since the previous appeals committee did not merely issue its decision in favour of Al-Merrikh, but praised in its reasoning the appeal submitted by the club, and established this explicitly in its records, which led the Sudanese federation to make amendments to the players' status regulations based on what the committee concluded in dealing with the case. This makes the reversal of that decision a matter of legal question.

The question marks around the latest decision increase, given that the club received an official notification from the federation stating that the case has moved to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), based on the complaint submitted by the other club under number A/12688. This raises fundamental questions about the legal and procedural basis for reconsidering the case before the appeals committee, after the parties were notified that the dispute had moved to the international court.

Based on all of this and in light of the latest decision, the board of directors of Al-Merrikh Club made up its mind and decided to escalate the case to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and to proceed with all necessary legal measures, drawing on the club's expertise and previous experiences before the court, and making use of specialised legal competencies, in defence of its right to the title until the final decision is issued.

In this regard, the board, along with the club's fans, its icons, its stars, its media and all its sectors, send a clear message to the Sudanese Football Association that Al-Merrikh is a popular and leading club, with its history, its standing and its broad base inside and outside Sudan, and therefore it will not accept any infringement of its rights or the diminishment of its assets.

The federation must adhere to its responsibilities in managing the competition with justice, ethics and neutrality, in addition to applying the regulations without discrimination or selectivity.

We reaffirm in the strongest terms that Al-Merrikh will not stand idly by in the face of any measures that affect its rights, and will not accept the imposition of a fait accompli upon it or the tampering with its gains, and it will confront that with all available legal and institutional means.

To the loyal fans of Al-Merrikh, the board affirms that the club's rights are not subject to bargaining or forfeiture, and that it is proceeding along the path of law to the end, and those behind us are a support, and the pledge between us is that we will never back down".