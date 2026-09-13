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Al Nassr v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

In the footsteps of Firmino: Qatar's Al-Sadd rescues Brozovic from the treachery of the Saudi league

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Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
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The Croatian midfielder left Al-Nassr on a free transfer

Qatari club Al Sadd have rescued Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from the treachery of the Saudi Roshn League, following his departure from Al Nassr.

Al Sadd confirmed the signing on Sunday, handing Brozovic a one-season deal until 2027 on a free transfer after his contract with Al Nassr expired at the end of last season.

Al Nassr had chosen not to renew, ending his three-year stay. During that spell he lifted the Saudi Roshn League title last season, adding to the Arab Club Championship he won in 2023.

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AFC Champions League Elite
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Al Ahli had wanted the Croatian, according to some reports, but the negotiations stalled and he ended up settling in the Qatar Stars League.

The 33-year-old links up with Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who joined Al Sadd last summer after Al Ahli dispensed with his services too.

Brozovic may not have seen the last of his old club. He could face Al Nassr again in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the two sides meeting on 24 November in the fifth round of the league phase.

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