Manchester City are living through their darkest hour after a historic conviction for wide-ranging financial breaches. Pep Guardiola has decided to break his silence and show his support, publicly and directly.

Sources close to the club confirmed, according to "The Sun", that the legendary former manager will take his place in the Etihad Stadium stands next Wednesday to back his struggling side in a decisive Champions League clash against two-time holders Paris Saint-Germain.

A message of loyalty

His gesture comes just days after an independent commission handed down a harsh guilty verdict, upholding around 99% of the charges levelled against the club despite City's insistence on clearing their name.

Guardiola brought the curtain down on ten unforgettable years as manager and took up the role of ambassador for City Football Group. He rushed to defend his club on social media the moment the verdict landed.

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

In a moving message to City fans around the world, Guardiola wrote: "I want every Manchester City supporter to know that I am here, more than ever before".

He added: "I have always been, and will always be, in support of my club, its owner, its president, Ferran Soriano, the players, the coaching staff, Enzo Maresca, and you, our special fans. Let me assure you, we will get through this ordeal together, I love you all".

A presence that lifts morale

Having him in the stands will lift the fans, desperate to get past a painful international break and refocus on football. He had hinted as much in his final press conference back in May: "I may return once the verdict is issued, but only if you can find me".

Now he keeps his promise. He returns to his old home not as a manager, but as an ambassador and a shield protecting the club through the biggest crisis in its history.







