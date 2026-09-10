Hansi Flick has fired back at Real Madrid's José Mourinho, who tipped France's Kylian Mbappé for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting Spain's Lamine Yamal is the man who deserves it.

Yamal added another chapter to his remarkable young career on Wednesday night, living through a historic evening as Barcelona thumped Feyenoord 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

The teenager wasn't content with his usual brilliance. He scored, laid on two assists, and pocketed two historic milestones along the way, becoming the youngest captain in the club's history before curling home the first direct free-kick of his Barcelona career.

Youngest captain in Barcelona's history

Yamal took the armband in the 71st minute after Raphinha came off, with Pedri having already been withdrawn minutes earlier.

At 19 years and 59 days, he became the youngest player to wear the Barcelona armband in an official match. That broke the previous record held by Bojan Krkić, who captained the side at 20 years and 56 days in a 2010 Copa del Rey tie.

He wasted no time making his mark. Minutes after taking the armband, Yamal punished a gap in Feyenoord's wall to beat goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther in the 77th minute for the first direct free-kick of his career.

It took the Barcelona star 156 appearances to open his free-kick account.

Flick nominates Yamal for the Ballon d'Or

Flick didn't hold back after the game, stating his case plainly in the 2026 Ballon d'Or debate: Yamal deserves the award.

Speaking to ESPN, Flick said: "He is my player, Lamine is a Barcelona player and he deserves the Ballon d'Or."

The German added: "Lamine has exceptional quality, he is a unique player. No one possesses what he offers on the pitch."

Praise for Yamal wasn't the end of it. Flick also voiced his frustration at the absence of Raphinha and Pedri from the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, insisting the pair had done enough to earn their place.

He said: "Raphinha delivered a wonderful match, and he and Pedri should have been on the list. Both are excellent players, but this is something we cannot change."

Van Bronckhorst joins the list of supporters

Backing didn't come only from his own coach. Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Feyenoord boss and a former Barcelona star, also hailed the Spaniard as a genuine Ballon d'Or contender.

The Dutchman said: "At this age, he has already won almost everything, except the Champions League. The fans adore him."

He added: "He can win the Ballon d'Or. I compare him to Messi and Ronaldinho. He can achieve it, and the only question is: when?"

Read also:

After the Ballon d'Or hints: Yamal breaks Mbappé's record in the Champions League

Yamal rejects the Ballon d'Or campaign

The calls for his coronation keep growing louder. Yamal, though, refuses to campaign for the prize himself, having finished runner-up in both the 2024 and 2025 editions.

Yamal said before the Feyenoord match: "I do not need to run a campaign for the Ballon d'Or, and I do not think about it."

He continued: "I am proud of my team and my country's national team. We are world champions and I won LaLiga, and I cannot ask for more than that."

He signed off by saying: "That is your job, that of the voters. I will not start begging for anything."

The winner will be revealed on 26 October at a lavish ceremony in London.

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