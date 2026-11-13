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Italy achieved a number of remarkable records during their 3-1 win over France on Thursday evening, in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Azzurri turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-0 victory, and the match produced grim numbers for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as others tied to the youthful line-up fielded by France coach Zinedine Zidane.

Statistics network "Opta" revealed that Italy beat France after conceding first for the ninth time in the history of meetings between the two teams, a figure at least five times greater than any other national side has managed against France.

France went ahead through Michael Olise in the tenth minute. Italy flipped the game into a 3-0 win, Francesco Pio Esposito striking in the 26th and 75th minutes and Davide Frattesi in the 63rd.

Donnarumma's costly errors continued, too. He misplaced a pass that Olise pounced on for France's opener, taking the Italian goalkeeper's tally of errors directly leading to opposition goals to 38 across his professional career, according to Opta.

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Of those mistakes, the network explained, Donnarumma committed 31 for his clubs and 7 in the Italy shirt.

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The notable numbers did not stop at Italy and their goalkeeper. Zidane leaned on a young group in France's starting line-up, which featured seven players under the age of 25: Malo Gusto, Jérémy Jacquet, Adrien Truffert, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola.

Not since the meeting against Greece in June 2023 had France started a match with seven players under 25.

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Those choices reflect Zidane's willingness to give more space to the new generation of French players, with several key figures absent, chief among them Kylian Mbappé, who missed the match through injury.

France started well and took that early lead, but they wasted several chances to extend it. Barcola rattled the post, and Donnarumma pushed Rayan Cherki's effort onto the woodwork.

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Italy gradually found their feet. They punished their opponent's mistakes to seal a crucial victory, moving onto 10 points, level with France at the top of Group One but ahead on the head-to-head record.

Not since 5 May 1962 had Italy beaten France on home soil, a 2-1 win in Florence.

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During that historic meeting in 1962, France went ahead through Jean-Claude Piumi in the 28th minute before Italy's José Altafini replied with two quick goals, in the 47th and 51st minutes, to hand the hosts the win.