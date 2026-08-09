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Jose MourinhoGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

“In much worse shape”: Jose Mourinho criticises Real Madrid’s new signing

LaLiga
B. Silva
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid

As Jose Mourinho’s supposed preferred signing, Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid in the current transfer window. But "The Special One" is not yet entirely satisfied with the Portuguese player.

After the Madrilenians' 2-1 win in their second friendly against Hungarian top club Ferencvaros Budapest, Mourinho admitted he is still far from satisfied with Silva's physical condition.

"He is one of those for whom it does them psychological good to do absolutely nothing on holiday, and he came into pre-season in significantly worse physical condition. He has to improve there," said the Real coach on the club's own TV channel.

Silva replaced Brahim Diaz at half-time against Ferencvaros. By then, Los Blancos were already ahead through a goal from youngster Mario Rivas, before Carlos Espi made it 2-0 in the 49th minute. Budapest's goal came from Kenan Kodro.

Still, Mourinho also had praise for Silva. "The 31-year-old is a great player who helps us in build-up play when he plays deeper, for example as a number six or number eight," Mourinho enthused. "During the game I noticed that he was lacking a bit of physical strength, and I moved him forward into the number 10 role. He can play there as well. He can be used in three or four positions."

Bernardo Silva ManCityGetty Images

Bernardo Silva leaves Manchester City after nine years

Silva, regarded as one of Mourinho's absolute priority signings, only joined the Madrilenians this summer after his contract at Manchester City expired following nine years and more than 300 competitive appearances. He signed a contract with Real until 2028.

Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Against Ferencvaros, Los Blancos claimed their first pre-season friendly win. At the start of August, they had drawn 2-2 with Fiorentina. Next Wednesday (12.08.) they face Deportivo A Coruna in another friendly, before travelling to FC Schalke 04 for a friendly next Sunday (16.08.).

The Madrilenians then start their competitive campaign on 22 August with an away game at Espanyol Barcelona.

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