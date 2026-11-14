Share Follow GOAL on Google

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus has settled on the identity of the player who will wear the number 7 shirt during the clash against Denmark this Saturday evening, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League, and has also determined the names excluded from the match squad.

Advertisement

Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs will wear the famous number 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement at the start of November. For years, that number belonged to the Portugal legend.

Ronaldo called time on his international career at the start of November after 23 years in a Portugal shirt. It closed an extraordinary era in which his name became bound to the number 7, one of the most iconic symbols in the national team's history.

He leaves the international stage as the most-capped player in the history of the game, with 234 appearances. He also tops the list of the world's leading international goalscorers on 146 goals.

Carlos Forbs, Ronaldo's temporary successor

Forbs will wear the number 7 against Denmark, but the shirt won't necessarily be his for good. Rafael Leao is the leading candidate to inherit it from Ronaldo, according to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola".

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger had worn the same number on previous occasions, and several players carried it before him in Ronaldo's absence, ever since the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star made it his own at Euro 2008.

Related Topics

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN Watch

Tournament rules require national teams to pick player numbers from 1 to 23, so the number 7 had to go to someone in the current squad despite the absence of its expected permanent owner.

Leao misses Portugal's two matches through injury, which hands Forbs the chance to wear the number against Denmark.

Advertisement

Jesus leaves 3 players out of the matchday squad

With 27 players in camp, Jorge Jesus had to drop four from his matchday squad. One exclusion was unavoidable: Joao Cancelo, suspended for a single match.

The other three come one from each line of the team, and they are:

Advertisement

Goncalo Inacio: the Sporting Lisbon defender, who joined the camp late to cover for the injury of Tomas Araujo.

Matheus Fernandes: the Tottenham midfielder, one of the new faces in the squad for this call-up.

Advertisement

Gustavo Varela: the Monza striker, set to make his debut but ranked behind Goncalo Ramos and Fabio Silva among the out-and-out forwards.

Jesus has settled his choices before the clash with Denmark in Braga. All eyes now turn to Carlos Forbs, who will pull on the number 7 for the first time since Ronaldo's international retirement, even if only temporarily.