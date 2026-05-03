In his interview with Koora, Kluivert predicts the winners of El Clásico and the Champions League

Patrick Kluivert, the former Barcelona striker, has predicted the winner of Sunday's Clásico against Real Madrid and named his favourite to lift this season's Champions League.

Barcelona will host their rivals Real Madrid next Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou in the top-of-the-table clash of La Liga's 35th round, and the Catalan side are on the verge of sealing the title.

Although Barça will be without star winger Lamine Yamal, Kluivert told Koora that the Catalan side will still win the match.

The former Dutch star added, "Barça will be crowned La Liga champions this season even if they don't win El Clásico."

Kluivert played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2004, making 257 appearances across all competitions and contributing to 184 goals (122 scored, 62 assisted). In El Clásico, he featured in 13 matches, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Regarding Barcelona's 11-year wait for Champions League success, despite multiple La Liga titles, Kluivert pointed to the progress of Europe's heavyweights.

"The standard of other teams in Europe is also high. Barcelona play brilliant football, but the English teams are improving, as are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain."

"In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, while in the Champions League they meet players with different styles and levels of quality, so it's a completely different competition."

On Barça's Champions League exit at the hands of Spanish rivals Atlético Madrid, he said: "The two sides are evenly matched and know each other inside out. Atlético won 4-0 in Madrid, then Barcelona won 3-0 at home. It's strange, but that's football; that's the beauty of the game."

A new title for Saint-Germain

Regarding his Champions League winner's prediction, Kluivert—who lifted the 'Ears' trophy with Ajax in 1994–95—said: "Paris Saint-Germain put in an outstanding performance last season and won the title; this season, they are one of the favourites alongside Bayern Munich."

The former PSG sporting director then declared, "Whoever wins the PSG-Bayern tie will go on to win the tournament, and I believe Paris will lift the trophy for a second consecutive year."

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a dramatic 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in Tuesday's first-leg semi-final thriller at the Parc des Princes, setting up a decisive return meeting in Germany next Wednesday.

The team that advances will meet the winner of Atlético Madrid and Arsenal in the final. The Spanish and English sides drew 1-1 in Madrid last Wednesday and will lock horns again in London on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for Kluivert's full interview with Koora.