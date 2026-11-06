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Former Germany international Timo Werner has opened up about some very difficult periods in his career.

"I've been through a lot of shit in my career. I had to go through a lot of shit in Germany, too. There were moments when I sat at home and was really at rock bottom," Werner said after moving from RB Leipzig to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS at the start of the year on the The Late Run podcast.

A dive in Leipzig's Bundesliga match against FC Schalke 04 in December 2016 followed Werner for years. Opposition fans regularly targeted him with abusive chants and hostility. "I went through a lot in Germany because I dived once. After that, they were on my back there for years," the forward explained.

Timo Werner on abusive chants in Germany: "What the hell?"

The abuse left him asking himself at one point: "What the hell? No matter which stadium I go to, I get booed everywhere. They sang songs about me, constantly made things up: it was really hard." Werner said he could no longer go anywhere in a German city without being disturbed. He is now very proud of how he coped with it all.

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Born in Stuttgart, Werner was once regarded as one of Germany's greatest prospects up front. He was long Germany's first-choice number nine and started as the central striker at the disappointing 2018 World Cup. Chelsea paid €53 million for him in 2020, and he won the Champions League with the Blues in his first season in England.

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Chelsea proved "similarly" difficult for Werner. "I missed a few chances there and after that they had it in for me," Werner said of his time at Stamford Bridge. He left the Blues in 2022 and returned to Leipzig, initially keeping his place in the national team. Germany have not called him up since June 2023. The most recent of his 57 international appearances came in March 2023.

Timo Werner was completely out of the picture at RB Leipzig by the end

Werner's fortunes worsened at Leipzig, and a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur lasting a year and a half failed to revive his career. He subsequently played virtually no role at RB, so he left European football in January and joined San Jose.

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The 30-year-old has signed a deal there until summer 2028 and is once again an important player on the pitch. Werner has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances so far for San Jose Earthquakes. Third in the Western Conference, San Jose have already qualified for the MLS play-offs.