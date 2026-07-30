After his World Cup campaign with Colombia, Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz is enjoying an extended spell of special leave. But he apparently still can't get enough of football. On Wednesday night, Diaz watched the cup tie between his former clubs Junior FC and Barranquilla FC and saw a remarkable spectacle.

Junior FC are one of Barranquilla's great traditional clubs, the reigning champions and the footballing flagship of Colombia's Caribbean coast, which is also where Diaz comes from. Barranquilla FC play in the second division and serve as Junior's talent factory, founded in 2004 and effectively the reserve team.

Several well-known Colombian footballers have used the two clubs as a springboard into top-level international football. Carlos Bacca, Teofilo Gutierrez and, of course, Luis Diaz are among them. After spells at Porto and Liverpool, the now 29-year-old left winger joined Bayern Munich in 2025 for 70 million euros.

The keeper converts decisively in the penalty shootout

Unlike in Germany, Colombia allows cup ties between teams with this kind of connection. The draw paired Junior and Barranquilla in the very first round of this season's cup. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, the reserves led 3-2 for a long spell before Luis Muriel equalised in the 88th minute from a handball penalty. The 35-year-old previously played for the Colombian national team and in Europe for, among others, Atalanta Bergamo and Sevilla.

The huge underdogs did not let that knock them off course, instead they won the ensuing penalty shootout in spectacular fashion. Keeper Sebastian Guerra saved one attempt, then his 20-year-old opposite number Yesid Garcia converted with a Panenka. Guerra then stepped up himself and scored the decisive penalty.

Throughout the TV broadcast, cameras kept finding Diaz in the stands, where he tried to cool himself with a small handheld fan in the tropical heat. Barranquilla's show is likely to have been a fitting end to his holiday at home. On 1 August, he is due to set off with Bayern Munich on their tour of Asia.