'In France it is difficult to be humorous' - Galtier regrets sarcastic response to PSG jet criticism

Christophe Galtier has admitted he regrets his sarcastic response to criticism of Paris Saint-Germain taking short-haul flights to games.

Galtier sarcastic when quizzed earlier in week

He was heavily criticised for his comments

PSG boss admitted he regrets the joke

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier and Kylian Mbappe laughed off questions about PSG flying to an away match in Nantes, despite it being just a two-and-a-half hour trip by train. After receiving backlash, the PSG boss has apologised.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My players are very careful about the climate, the club is very attentive to that," Galtier told reporters. "In Lille, we were there by bus, two hours 45 minutes by bus to go and [the same] to return. We are aware of the issues. Obviously which I regret, but I think that in France it is difficult to be humorous. Even if my joke was not great and I knew it very quickly when I got home."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The story has caused an uproar in France in recent days, with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and even President Emmanuel Macron all commenting.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The incident also comes as a sensitive time in France, with Transport Minister Clement Beaune recently calling for a crackdown on the use of private jets in an effort to curb global warming.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier was speaking after PSG got their Champions League group-stage campaign off to a winning start against Juventus. Les Parisiens will be hoping to carry this momentum into their next Ligue 1 game against Brest on Saturday evening.