In Conversation with Andrew Taylor - Head of Catering at Manchester City

GOAL gives you an insight into the catering department of Manchester City

As Manchester City lift their 11th piece of silverware in the Pep Guardiola era, their current dominance shows no signs of slowing down. However, that staggering display on the pitch is made possible by the tremendous amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

Specifically, the catering department's planning, execution, and management. Manchester City’s Head of Catering, Andrew Taylor, gives GOAL.com an exclusive insight into the magnitude of the job.

Perfection on and off the pitch

Taylor oversees all food and beverage operations on the Manchester campus, as well as overseeing operations that feed staff, guests, fans, and athletes. "Work never really stops," says Taylor.

"My diary is double-booked all the time. Food and drink service interacts and influences almost every department. We have multiple games across multiple venues, with teams traveling every day.

"On a full matchday at Etihad Stadium, we have around 1,700 staff delivering catering services. The stadium works pretty much 24/7 on food and beverage planning, prep, and service delivery for matchdays and non-matchday business. It never closes; it just ramps up and down as required each day,” Taylor stated.

He shared that the young players in the academy also take a keen interest in food and nutrition, taking cues from their seniors.

"You’d be surprised just how enthusiastic and motivated most of them are in this respect," he asserted.

The home-game meal preparation

When home games roll around, planning is the key factor for the catering department. Menus and product specifications are discussed, sampled, and agreed upon months in advance on an annual rolling program.

Taylor and his team work with suppliers to manage the seasonal and local availability of the best British food, often liaising all the way through the supply chain right back to the farmers, growers, and providers.

The away-game meal preparation

For an away game the team usually travels well in advance. And on the way, Taylor and his staff are equipped with the prescribed food and drinks so that the players have nothing to complain about.

"All of our senior football squads have their own chef teams who travel with them and manage all food and drink wherever they might be. Nothing is left to chance. Anything to provide those extra small margins of comfort and benefit," Taylor remarked.

Over the course of the season, Taylor and his team agree on a menu, and it goes down to the finest detail on taste and how it will be prepared, presented, and served. Just like Guardiola in the tactical room, Taylor is a perfectionist in his own domain. Akin to what City fans see on the pitch, he ensures that all staff at Manchester City have the right fuel to keep up with the ever-demanding modern game day in and day out all throughout the season.