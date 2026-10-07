On the night of his international retirement, Argentina legend Lionel Messi laid bare the truth behind the conspiracy theories that swept his country after the 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi pulled on the Argentina shirt for the final time in the early hours of Wednesday, inspiring a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Benin with a goal and two assists.

Across social media, a "conspiracy theory" took hold among some Argentine fans desperate to explain the loss to Spain, who had dominated throughout the 120 minutes.

Why so calm? Why no fire? For some supporters, the players' muted display hinted that they had walked into the final restrained or affected by some unknown factor. They were hunting for an answer off the pitch to the performance their side produced against Spain.

Messi brushed all of it aside, addressing his country's defeat in the World Cup final for the first time nearly three months on.

In his farewell speech to the fans, Messi said, as reported by the Argentine network "ESPN": " The last World Cup was very exciting. We dreamed of winning the world champion title again, and we nearly reached it, but nothing strange happened in the final match, as some say. We gave our best. The match against England (the semi-final) was very exhausting for us."



