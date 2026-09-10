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Translated by

In black: has Yaisle begun a journey of rebellion against Al-Ahly?

M. Jaissle
M. Pusic
M. Goncalves
Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Germany
Netherlands
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

A new crisis at "Al-Raqi"

A new crisis is brewing at Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, and Dutch head coach Marino Pusic sits at the heart of it. The central figure? One of the discoveries made by the club's former German boss Matthias Jaissle.

Brazilian winger Matheus Goncalves is the man in question. Since Pusic arrived to lead Al-Ahli at the start of the current season, replacing his German predecessor, Goncalves has dropped off the coach's radar entirely.

The winger posted a cryptic, angry message on his personal X account. "Again? It's impossible for me to understand this," he wrote.

He didn't stop there. Goncalves changed his Instagram profile picture to black and deleted every image of himself in the Al-Ahli shirt.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Behind the gestures lies a complete freeze-out from Pusic's plans. Goncalves failed to make the squad for Al-Ahli's last five matches in the Saudi Roshn League.

The pattern looks set to continue when Al-Ahli host Al-Hazm tomorrow, Friday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Signed from Flamengo, the 21-year-old was one of Jaissle's standout finds last season. He went on to feature in 34 matches, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The contrast this season could hardly be starker. Goncalves has managed just two appearances, both from the bench, for a total of 38 minutes, without a single goal or assist to show for it.

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