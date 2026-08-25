In an official statement: the Saudi football federation announces an important decision

Saudi Arabia will play in the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed. The 16-team tournament kicks off next June, and the trip forms part of the Green Falcons' build-up to their upcoming international commitments.

It will be a second successive appearance for the Saudis, who made their debut at the 2025 edition. The federation set out its reasoning in a statement on its official website: to test the team against different footballing schools, sharpen its readiness and build the players' international experience.

CONCACAF will confirm the host cities, the stadiums and the full fixture schedule once the qualifiers wrap up next March.

That 2025 bow proved a promising one. Saudi Arabia reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in their group on four points.

A 1-0 win over Haiti got the campaign under way. A 1-0 defeat to the United States followed, before a 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico ended the run in the last eight with a 2-0 victory. The Saudis went out to plenty of praise, and now they return in 2027 with bigger ambitions.

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