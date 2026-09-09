In an official statement: Al-Ahly announces legal action against the "fake Amrouche"

Al Ahly of Egypt released an official statement on Wednesday concerning Moroccan head coach Houcine Ammouta.

A verified account bearing the name of Al Ahly boss Houcine Ammouta had surfaced on X, posting technical matters relating to the team. The posts sparked widespread controversy.

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Al Ahly moved to set the record straight. "Houcine Ammouta, the team's head coach, does not own any accounts on social media (Facebook, X, Instagram)," the statement read.

It went on: "Legal action is being taken regarding the fake accounts that attributed to him statements he never made in the first place, and which appeared on accounts he does not own and has no connection to whatsoever".







