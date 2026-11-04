Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Jndal: The King's CupGetty Images Sport
Translated by

In a video: Demiral: I know Ibañez better than my wife, and this is what sets Al-Ahly apart

M. Demiral
R. Ibanez
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Türkiye
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

What did the Turkish defender say?

Merih Demiral knows Roger Ibanez better than his own wife. That was the verdict of Al-Ahli's Turkey defender, who hailed his years alongside the Brazilian at the heart of the Saudi club's defence.

"I am very lucky (to play alongside Ibanez), and I am confident he feels the same, as this is our fourth year together, and I hope we play together for many years," Demiral said on The Mo Show podcast.

"There is something special between us, and we talked about this last week spontaneously while we were in training, when he wanted to do a certain thing, and he noticed that I knew what he was going to do," he added.

The partnership runs so deep it caught Ibanez himself off guard. "He said to me, you know what I am going to do in advance, so I told him, of course, I know you better than my wife, I see you more than I see my children, and I know everything you are going to do even outside the pitch," Demiral continued.

Next matches
AHL

AHL

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALT

ALT

Both defenders arrived at Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023. Since then they have built an impenetrable wall, one that helped the club lift the AFC Champions League Elite title twice and the Saudi Super Cup once.

Demiral also pinpointed what sets Al-Ahli apart in the three years since his arrival. "I see that what distinguishes our team and our club from others is that we are one family," he said.

"We are one entity, the fans, the club and the players together, this is our secret, and I believe that no one else possesses this, and we will preserve it, and as long as we are here we will preserve this spirit, so there is no need to worry about that," he concluded.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google