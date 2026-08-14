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imago-sport-1081063544.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

Translated by

In a moment of anger: Benzema sparks the first crisis of Al Hilal's season

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
France
Italy

The French striker scored a goal, but!

France's Karim Benzema, the Al-Hilal striker, sparked the first crisis in the team's ranks during the current season, in the match against Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal took on Al-Faisaly, newly promoted to the Roshn League, on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

In the 70th minute, Italy's Simone Inzaghi opted to haul Karim Benzema off, bringing on Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Meite in his place.

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Saudi journalist Nawaf Al-Aqeel said the decision angered Benzema. Video clips showed the French forward arguing over it with one of the Italian coach's assistants.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

The French star soon made his peace, though, returning to shake Inzaghi's hand and embrace him after the final whistle. The row was quickly forgotten once the first win of the new season had been secured.

Benzema opened Al-Hilal's scoring for the new campaign himself, netting the first goal against Al-Faisaly from the penalty spot.

Since joining "the Boss" during the last winter transfer window, the French striker has featured in 14 matches across various competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists.

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