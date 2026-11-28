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While coaches keep falling from the dugouts of Ligue 1, Luis Enrique continues to lead Paris Saint-Germain with assurance, becoming the only exception in a league where stability has become a rare commodity.

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Luis Enrique is now the only coach in Ligue 1 still in his job from last season, after Rennes sacked Franck Haise. The Spaniard took charge of Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, having previously managed Barcelona, and his journey in the French capital goes on.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", the figure means more than Luis Enrique simply keeping his post. It excludes the coaches of the two newly promoted sides, Le Mans boss Patrick Videira and Troyes coach Stephane Dumont, even though both have stayed with their clubs since last season in Ligue 2.

The numbers show the scale of the upheaval in French dugouts. Some coaches, such as Pierre Sage, Olivier Pantaloni and Alexandre Dujeux, chose to take on new challenges. Others were forced out, among them Franck Haise, Habib Beye, Sebastien Pocognoli and Didier Digard.

Expiring contracts and shifts in clubs' sporting projects have driven further changes. Luis Enrique is the only face of continuity among last season's coaches, proof of how fragile the job has become and how much pressure is building in French football.

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A string of injuries hits PSG's plans

His seat on the bench may be secure, but Luis Enrique faces a different challenge in his squad. PSG have announced that Portuguese full-back Nuno Mendes will miss Saturday's game against Lorient with muscular fatigue in his left thigh.

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In an official statement, the club said Mendes is following an individual rehabilitation programme after training alone on Friday morning, a precaution to stop his condition worsening. He's expected to rejoin team training next week if his recovery goes to plan.

He has a chance of making the Toulouse game. If he isn't fully fit, though, his return could be pushed back to the Champions League clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday 8 December. The Portuguese full-back has played nine matches across all competitions this season, without a goal or an assist.

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Mendes isn't PSG's only problem. The club revealed that Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is continuing his treatment programme, while Frenchman Desire Doue is set to undergo surgery in the coming days after tearing a cruciate ligament in his knee.

Alessandro Longoni is also on the absentee list, and the pressure on the coaching staff is growing, particularly with Kvaratskhelia and Doue expected to be out for a long time. That could open the door to reinforcing the attack in the winter transfer window.

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Hakimi and Mendes: attacking solutions from within

With his attacking options shrinking, Luis Enrique is in no rush to turn to the transfer market. He'd rather explore what he already has, even if that means using some players in different positions.

Asked whether Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi could play attacking roles, the Spanish coach said: "Nuno Mendes has played on the wing before, and Achraf Hakimi plays in attacking roles most of the time. We always try to improve the team without needing to sign players, because we haven't reached the winter transfer window yet."

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Luis Enrique stressed his faith in his players to overcome the current circumstances: "We are a coaching staff that looks to find solutions. Maybe you have doubts, but we know the players are capable of dealing with these situations, and they are the ones who provide the answer as to whether these solutions work or not."

PSG sit top of Ligue 1, three points clear of a Paris FC side producing impressive results under Liam Rosenior. For Luis Enrique, the equation is a tough one: stay top and keep competing despite mounting absences and limited options.