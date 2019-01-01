‘Impossible for Bale to remain at Real Madrid’ – Spurs loan switch could happen, says former president

Ramon Calderon believes the Welsh forward is destined to head for the Santiago Bernabeu exits, be that on a short-term deal or a permanent transfer

Gareth Bale’s ongoing struggles at have made it “impossible” for him to remain at the club, claims former Blancos president Ramon Calderon.

The international was returned to Zinedine Zidane’s plans for a final day clash with on Sunday but was left on the bench despite the Santiago Bernabeu witnessing another forgettable 2-0 defeat.

Zidane stated afterwards that he must act in the best interests of the team after Bale was overlooked for a potential Madrid farewell against Betis.

That is considered to be the latest nudge towards a summer exit for a man who has spent six years in the Spanish capital, with Calderon conceding that his position has become untenable.

“Zidane is not keen on him; it is a relationship that will come to an end,” Calderon told BBC Sport Wales.

“It seems it was his last game for Real Madrid.

“Zidane, last year when he left, he thought it was imperative to keep [Cristiano] Ronaldo and to sell Bale and they decided not to do that.

“It seems it is impossible for him to be here because of the coach and the relationship with the fans. They think he is not committed and that is a problem.

“The best thing for him is to move. He should take the opportunity if there is one.”

Bale has long been linked with a return to the Premier League.

have been credited with interest for some time, while talk of a possible retracting of his steps to is now building.

It has been suggested that a player tied to a contract through to 2022 could be allowed to head back to north London on an initial loan agreement.

Calderon believes such a switch could be possible, adding: “Maybe he will go on loan.

“It is a problem when the coach and player do not get along, you have to look at every option to find a solution.

“The problem is the salary, it is a high salary. He has not been lucky at Madrid since the beginning. Fans thought for the money he would be better than Cristiano and that was really impossible.

“It is a divorce that is difficult to solve. They will find a loan or a transfer for perhaps a low amount of money.”