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Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Imminent departure: will Al-Nassr enter the new season with just two strikers?

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H. Camara
Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
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Neom SC vs Al-Fayha
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Portugal

"El Mundial" faces a difficult season ahead

Al-Nassr are close to entering the new season of the Saudi Roshn League with only two strikers, after coming close to losing a new forward during the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Neom have opened talks with Al-Nassr over a one-season loan for their Saudi striker Haroune Camara.

Those talks are progressing well, according to the newspaper, edging the 28-year-old closer to becoming Neom's latest addition as they look to bolster their squad this window.

If the deal goes through, Neom will become the sixth Saudi Roshn League club Camara has turned out for, following Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr.

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Neom SC crest
Neom SC
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Al-Fayha crest
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Al Nassr FC crest
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Al Fateh FC crest
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Camara could be the second striker out the door at Al-Nassr this summer, with Mohammed Maran also closing in on a move to Al-Fateh.

That would leave Al-Nassr with just two forwards for the new campaign: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Hamdan. Unless, of course, they land a new striker before the window shuts.

The catch is that Ronaldo will most likely miss Al-Nassr's opening matches, and at 41 he may not feature in every game thereafter. That leaves a huge burden resting on Al-Hamdan's shoulders alone.

Al-Nassr begin the new season next Saturday against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League, three days before facing Al-Diriyah in the round of 32 of the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Two prizes are in their sights. They want to retain the Saudi League title they won last season after a seven-year absence, and they are chasing a first ever AFC Champions League Elite crown.

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