Al-Ittihad's plans for the new season are taking shape, with the midfield the clear priority after a flurry of transfer links.

The club have been chasing several names this summer, most notably Egypt's Emam Ashour, the Al-Ahly star, along with Ivorian Franck Kessié, formerly of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Shudaid, a presenter on Saudi channel "Thmanyah", dropped a stunning revelation: Al-Ittihad want to land both Kessié and Ashour in the same window.

Al-Shudaid said: "Al-Ittihad's priority is to sign (Franck) Kessié, the former Al-Ahli player, and it also has a desire to bring in the Egyptian international Emam Ashour."

He explained: "Today, Al-Ahly of Egypt issued a statement in which it announced its refusal to sell Emam Ashour to Konyaspor for 4.5 million dollars, but the problem was not in the amount, but rather in the Turkish club's desire to pay it over 3 years."

He concluded: "Our sources confirm that Al-Ittihad has contacted Adam Watani, Emam Ashour's agent, to discuss the possibility of bringing in the player during the current period."

Al-Ittihad have already added to their midfield this summer, bringing in Senegal's Dion Lopy from Almería and Rakan Al-Kaabi from Al-Fayha.

The Doyen also have gaps to fill. They lost Brazilian midfielder Fabinho at the end of last season, while Malian Mamadou Doumbia and Hamed Al-Ghamdi are both sidelined with long-term injuries.